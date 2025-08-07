Knight Therapeutics Achieves Record Revenues Amid Strategic Expansions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Knight Therapeutics ( (TSE:GUD) ) is now available.

Knight Therapeutics reported record-high quarterly revenues for the second quarter of 2025, with a 12% increase over the previous year. Despite the revenue growth, the company faced a net loss of $12,622, attributed to hyperinflation accounting in Argentina affecting gross margins. The company entered into a revolving credit facility with National Bank of Canada and executed an asset purchase agreement with Paladin Pharma Inc., indicating strategic moves to strengthen its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:GUD) stock is a Buy with a C$7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Knight Therapeutics stock, see the TSE:GUD Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:GUD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GUD is a Neutral.

Knight Therapeutics’ overall stock score reflects its robust revenue growth and strategic financial moves, tempered by high valuation and profitability challenges. Technical indicators and recent corporate events support a stable outlook, but the high P/E ratio and cash flow concerns suggest caution.

More about Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc. is a pan-American specialty pharmaceutical company, excluding the U.S., focused on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company aims to expand its portfolio with profitable and growth assets, including pipeline and early launch stage products.

Average Trading Volume: 61,078

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$624.8M

