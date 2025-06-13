Klotho Neurosciences Completes Series B Stock Sale

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from Klotho Neurosciences ( (KLTO) ).

On June 9, 2025, Klotho Neurosciences entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement to sell shares of its Series B Preferred stock for $500,000. These shares can be converted into common stock following SEC approval. The transaction was exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, relying on a pre-existing relationship with the purchaser, who was deemed knowledgeable and capable of evaluating the investment risks. The sale was completed without underwriters or sales commissions.

Average Trading Volume: 37,250,813

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $47.12M

