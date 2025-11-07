KLA Announces Cash Dividend Amid Shareholder Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from KLA ( (KLAC) ) is now available.

On November 5, 2025, KLA held its annual meeting of stockholders where three proposals were considered, including the election of ten directors, ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent auditor, and approval of executive compensation. Notably, Emiko Higashi and Gary Moore ended their terms, with Michael McMullen appointed as Chair of the Compensation and Talent Committee. Additionally, on November 6, 2025, KLA announced a cash dividend of $1.90 per share, payable on December 2, 2025, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (KLAC) stock is a Buy with a $1450.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on KLA stock, see the KLAC Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KLAC is a Outperform.

KLA’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, highlighting growth in advanced packaging and services. Technical analysis supports a bullish outlook, although valuation metrics suggest the stock may be overvalued. The impact of export controls on China is a concern, but the company’s strategic focus on high-demand areas positions it well for future growth.

More about KLA

KLA Corporation develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. The company provides advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, and printed circuit boards, collaborating closely with leading customers worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 999,940

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $161.2B

