KKR Reports Record Earnings and Capital Growth

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts ( (KKR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kohlberg Kravis Roberts presented to its investors.
KKR & Co. Inc., a prominent global investment firm, specializes in alternative asset management, capital markets, and insurance solutions, aiming to deliver attractive returns through a disciplined investment approach. In its third quarter 2025 earnings report, KKR announced record levels in management fees, fee-related earnings, and adjusted net income, alongside a significant $43 billion in new capital raised, marking the highest quarterly figure in over four years. Key financial highlights include a 16% year-over-year increase in assets under management to $723 billion, with fee-paying assets reaching $585 billion. The firm also reported a 15% rise in total operating earnings over the last 12 months, driven by growth in fee-related earnings. Additionally, KKR’s strategic acquisition of HealthCare Royalty Partners and a $2 billion partnership with Japan Post Insurance were notable developments. Looking ahead, KKR remains well-positioned with $126 billion in dry powder to navigate the current market environment and continue supporting its clients and investors.