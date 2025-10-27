KKR Credit Income Fund Reports Positive September Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from KKR Credit Income fund Units ( (AU:KKC) ) is now available.

KKR Credit Income Fund reported a positive performance for September 2025, with a 1.29% return driven by strong performance in loans and CCC and B rated assets. The fund’s distribution yield is 8.21% based on net tangible assets and 8.49% based on the ASX unit price. The market environment in September was favorable for high yield bonds and leveraged loans, contributing to the fund’s performance. The fund’s portfolio remains diversified across various sectors and geographies, with European Direct Lending making up a significant portion of its investments.

KKR Credit Income Fund is a financial entity listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker KKC. The fund primarily focuses on credit income investments, offering products such as loans and high yield bonds. It is involved in both traded and private credit markets, with a significant portion of its portfolio invested in European Direct Lending.

Average Trading Volume: 517,701

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

