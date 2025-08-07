Kiu Hung International Holdings Explores Blockchain Cooperation with Yanji Government

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0381) ) has issued an update.

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited has announced a potential cooperation with the Yanji Municipal People’s Government, focusing on two core projects: an Industrial Digitalization and Internal Circulation Empowerment Platform and a Cross-border Bonus Points Exchange System. These initiatives aim to leverage blockchain technology to digitize industrial assets and facilitate cross-border financial operations, aligning with Hong Kong’s ambition to become a global hub for Web3 and digital finance. The cooperation is part of the company’s strategy to diversify beyond traditional sectors and capitalize on digital trends, supporting China’s ‘dual circulation’ strategy and potentially leading to scalable growth across other border cities.

More about Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited is involved in the manufacturing and trading of toys and gifts, as well as the Chinese herbs business. The company is expanding its focus to include emerging digital trends such as blockchain, AI, and cybersecurity, aligning with its strategy to transform into a multi-sector investment conglomerate.

Average Trading Volume: 1,816,689

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$397.8M

