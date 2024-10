Kitz (JP:6498) has released an update.

KITZ Corporation has successfully completed a share buyback program, acquiring 981,300 common shares for a total cost of 1,003,265,000 yen, between September 11 and September 30, 2024. The acquisition, executed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, is part of a larger plan approved by the Board which may total up to 3,300,000 shares and 3 billion yen by year-end.

