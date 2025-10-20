Kitron Secures Major Defense Order Worth 100 Million Euros

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kitron ASA ( (GB:0F0J) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Kitron has secured a significant order worth 100 million euros from a customer in the Defense/Aerospace sector, highlighting the strong demand and expanding order backlog in this segment. The deliveries for this order are scheduled for 2025 and 2026, indicating a positive impact on Kitron’s future operations and reinforcing its position in the defense market.

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian company specializing in the production of electronics and related services across various sectors, including Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical equipment, and Defense/Aerospace. The company operates in multiple countries such as Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China, and the USA, employing around 2,400 people with operating revenues of 647 million euros in 2024.

