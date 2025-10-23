Kitron ASA Announces New Long-Term Incentive Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kitron ASA ( (GB:0F0J) ) has provided an announcement.

Kitron ASA’s board has approved the issuance of 1,600,000 options as part of its long-term incentive program for 2024-2030, divided into two subprograms. This move is in line with Kitron’s ongoing strategy to incentivize senior executives, potentially impacting the company’s operational dynamics and stakeholder interests.

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian company specializing in the production of electronics and related services across various sectors, including Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical equipment, and Defense/Aerospace. The company operates in multiple countries, including Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and the USA, and employs around 2,400 people with operating revenues of 647 million euros in 2024.

