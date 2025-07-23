Kita-Nippon Bank Completes Treasury Stock Disposal for Director Remuneration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Kita-Nippon Bank, Ltd. ( (JP:8551) ).

The Kita-Nippon Bank, Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 9,800 shares of its treasury stock as restricted stock remuneration. This strategic move, resolved by the Board of Directors, is aimed at compensating its directors, excluding outside directors and those serving on the Audit and Supervisory Committee, potentially impacting the company’s financial structure and stakeholder interests.

More about Kita-Nippon Bank, Ltd.

Kita-Nippon Bank, Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of banking products and services. The company primarily focuses on providing financial solutions to individuals and businesses, with a market presence in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 20,374

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen26.63B

See more data about 8551 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue