Kirloskar Oil Engines Schedules Investor Meetings for August 8, 2025

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited ( (IN:KIRLOSENG) ) just unveiled an update.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited has announced a series of virtual meetings with investors and financial institutions scheduled for August 8, 2025. These meetings, organized under SEBI regulations, aim to engage with stakeholders such as Phillip Capital, ICICI Pru MF, and Edelweiss MF, potentially impacting the company’s investor relations and market perception.

More about Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on producing engines and related components. The company serves various sectors, including agriculture, power generation, and industrial applications, positioning itself as a key player in the engine manufacturing market.

Average Trading Volume: 39,288

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 126.6B INR

