Kirkland Lake Discoveries Launches Inaugural Drill Program in Ontario

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Warrior Gold Inc ( (TSE:KLDC) ).

Kirkland Lake Discoveries has launched its first diamond drill program at the KL West and Winnie Lake Projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Ontario, targeting an intrusive-related polymetallic system. This initiative follows promising historical and recent exploration results, including high-grade mineral samples, and aims to validate a new geological model suggesting the Winnie Pluton as the source of surrounding mineralization. The program could potentially lead to significant discoveries, enhancing the company’s position in the mining industry.

More about Warrior Gold Inc

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. is an exploration company with a 400-km2 portfolio in the Kirkland Lake region of Ontario’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt, a renowned mining district. The company focuses on exploring key fault zones, geophysical anomalies, and volcanic-sedimentary contacts within the Blake River Group, known for hosting gold and polymetallic VMS deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 186,528

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$14.07M

Find detailed analytics on KLDC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue