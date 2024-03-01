Kinnate Biopharma Strikes Major Deal on Drug Rights

Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE) has provided an update.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has struck a deal with Pierre Fabre Médicament to sell the global rights to its pan-RAF inhibitor program, including the investigational drug exarafenib. The agreement promises Kinnate up to $31 million, with an initial $500,000 payment and further contingent payments based on developmental milestones. Pierre Fabre will also take on the ongoing costs and up to $5 million of trade payables related to the assets. The deal, which already closed without any conditions, could also lead to stockholders receiving net proceeds from the $30.5 million contingent payment, depending on the success of a separate transaction with XOMA Corporation.

Learn more about KNTE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.