Kingworld Medicines Group Updates Nomination Committee Terms

The latest update is out from Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd. ( (HK:1110) ).

Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd. has announced amendments to the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, which is responsible for overseeing the composition of the Board and implementing corporate governance policies. The changes, effective from June 2025, aim to ensure the Board comprises qualified individuals and maintains diversity, with a requirement for at least one member of a different gender and a majority of independent non-executive directors.

More about Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,140,533

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$345.7M

