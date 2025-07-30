Kingwell Group Limited Schedules Board Meeting for Financial Approvals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kingwell Group Limited ( (HK:1195) ) has shared an update.

Kingwell Group Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a board meeting scheduled for September 29, 2025. The meeting will focus on approving the final results for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, and considering the payment of a final dividend. This announcement indicates the company’s ongoing financial assessments and potential shareholder returns, which may impact its financial standing and investor relations.

Kingwell Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,766,983

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$63.67M

