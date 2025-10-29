Kingston Resources Reports Strong Financials and Production Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kingston Resources Ltd. ( (AU:KSN) ) just unveiled an update.

Kingston Resources Ltd. reported a strong financial position with $31 million in cash and no debt, alongside a 10% increase in revenue to $15.8 million for the quarter ending September 2025. The company achieved a 3% increase in gold production and a 64% rise in silver sales, with significant improvements in processing throughput and cost reductions. The commissioning of a concentrate flotation plant and advancements in underground mining preparations are set to enhance production capabilities. The strategic focus on transitioning to flotation processing and accessing higher-grade ore is expected to boost gold and silver output in the second half of FY26, positioning Kingston for growth and exploration opportunities.

Kingston Resources Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the production of gold and silver. The company is actively engaged in both open pit and underground mining operations, with a significant emphasis on increasing production efficiency and output at its Mineral Hill site.

