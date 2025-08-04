Kingsrose Mining Director Increases Shareholding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Kingsrose Mining Ltd ( (AU:KRM) ).

Kingsrose Mining Ltd has announced a change in the interests of its director, Andrew John Cooke, who has acquired an additional 62,500 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market purchase. This acquisition increases his total holdings to 292,500 shares, reflecting a strategic move that may signal confidence in the company’s future performance and stability, potentially impacting investor perception and market dynamics.

More about Kingsrose Mining Ltd

Kingsrose Mining Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration and production of mineral resources. The company is known for its involvement in the extraction of precious metals, which positions it within a competitive market focused on resource development and sustainability.

Average Trading Volume: 925,931

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$30.14M

