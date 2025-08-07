Kingsoft Cloud to Announce Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 20

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings ( (KC) ) has provided an update.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 20, 2025. The announcement includes plans for an earnings conference call on the same day, which will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction. This upcoming release is significant for stakeholders as it will offer a detailed view of the company’s operational and financial health during the specified period.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KC is a Neutral.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings’ stock shows moderate potential, driven by positive growth in AI and public cloud sectors. However, this is tempered by ongoing financial challenges such as negative earnings and cash flow, as well as valuation concerns. The technical indicators suggest short-term positive momentum, but long-term risks remain due to operational and market pressures.

More about Kingsoft Cloud Holdings

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is a leading cloud service provider in China, known for its comprehensive and reliable cloud platform. The company offers extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products, and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public and enterprise cloud sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,975,821

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.02B

