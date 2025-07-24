Kingsmen Creatives Faces Setback in Civil Suit Dismissal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kingsmen Creatives ( (SG:5MZ) ) has shared an announcement.

Kingsmen Creatives Ltd. announced that the application by Mr. Lim Tian Siong and Mr. Simon Ong Chin Sim to dismiss a civil suit filed by JKC Engineering Sdn. Bhd. has been rejected by the High Court of Malaya at Johor Bahru. This development requires the company to pay costs of RM 3,000 to JKC, and it may have implications for the company’s legal standing and financial obligations. The company will continue to update stakeholders on any significant developments in compliance with Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited’s listing rules.

More about Kingsmen Creatives

Kingsmen Creatives Ltd. operates within the creative services industry, focusing on providing design and production services for exhibitions, events, and thematic attractions. The company is known for its expertise in creating immersive experiences and environments, catering to a diverse range of clients across various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 95,567

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$97.94M

