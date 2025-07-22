Kingsland Minerals Retracts Leliyn Project Production Target

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kingsland Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:KNG) ) just unveiled an update.

Kingsland Minerals Ltd. has retracted a previously mentioned production target related to its Leliyn Graphite Project after discussions with the ASX. The company clarified that the processing plant size mentioned was not intended as a production target and advised investors not to rely on this information for investment decisions.

More about Kingsland Minerals Ltd.

Kingsland Minerals Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources, particularly graphite. The company is engaged in projects that aim to harness mineral deposits to meet market demands.

Average Trading Volume: 95,675

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more data about KNG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue