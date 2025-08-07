King’s Stone Holdings Announces Key Leadership Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Silver Tide Holdings Limited ( (HK:1943) ) has provided an update.

King’s Stone Holdings Group Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced a change in its company secretary and authorized representative. Mr. Tsui Chun Hung has resigned from both positions to focus on personal pursuits, with no disagreements with the board. Mr. Leung Pak Keung, a qualified solicitor and partner at Loong & Yeung Solicitors, has been appointed to fill these roles, bringing extensive experience in corporate finance and compliance.

More about Silver Tide Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,602,578

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$390M

