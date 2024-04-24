Kingfisher plc Advances Share Buyback Program

Kingfisher plc (GB:KGF) has released an update.

Kingfisher plc has progressed with its £300 million share repurchase program, buying back 200,000 of its own shares for cancellation on April 23, 2024, from Goldman Sachs International. This transaction is a part of the second tranche of the buyback initiative. To date, the company has acquired over 3.5 million shares in the second tranche and over 22 million shares in the first tranche, reflecting a significant step in returning value to shareholders.

For further insights into GB:KGF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.