Kingfisher Mining Transitions Share Registry Services to Xcend

Kingfisher Mining Ltd. ( (AU:KFM) ) has issued an update.

Kingfisher Mining Limited has announced a change in its share registry services from Automic Registry Services Limited to Xcend Pty Ltd, effective from November 3, 2025. This transition aims to enhance shareholder management through Xcend’s secure online investor portal, which offers features for managing shareholder details, viewing balances, and accessing documents, potentially improving operational efficiency and shareholder engagement.

More about Kingfisher Mining Ltd.

Kingfisher Mining Limited (ASX:KFM) is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource projects in Australia. The company operates in New South Wales and Western Australia, with a portfolio that includes Copper-Gold, Silver-Lead-Zinc projects, and significant rare earth elements discoveries in the Gascoyne region.

Average Trading Volume: 237,646

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$7.57M

