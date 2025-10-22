Kingfisher Advances Share Repurchase Program with Latest Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kingfisher ( (GB:KGF) ) has provided an update.

Kingfisher plc has announced the purchase and cancellation of 250,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing £300 million share repurchase program. This move is part of the third tranche of the program, which has seen significant share buybacks from Goldman Sachs International, enhancing shareholder value and potentially improving stock market performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KGF) stock is a Sell with a £2.85 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kingfisher stock, see the GB:KGF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:KGF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KGF is a Neutral.

Kingfisher’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial position and strong earnings call performance, with raised guidance and strategic growth initiatives. However, technical indicators show mixed signals, and valuation metrics suggest potential overvaluation. The subdued market in France and anticipated cost headwinds in H2 are notable risks.

More about Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc is a major player in the home improvement retail industry, offering a wide range of products and services focused on home renovation and maintenance. The company operates across multiple markets, primarily in Europe, and is known for its extensive network of retail stores under various brand names.

Average Trading Volume: 5,675,720

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.22B

