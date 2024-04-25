Kingfisher Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Kingfisher plc (GB:KGF) has released an update.

Kingfisher plc, a prominent home improvement company, continues to execute its £300 million share repurchase program, with the latest transaction involving the cancellation of 199,648 ordinary shares purchased from Goldman Sachs International. This move on April 24, 2024, is part of the second tranche of the buyback plan, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to deliver value to its shareholders.

