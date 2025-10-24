Kingdom Holdings Announces New Linen Yarn Project in Egypt

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kingdom Holdings Limited ( (HK:0528) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Kingdom Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Zhejiang Jinyuan, has entered into a Master Agreement with Zhejiang Haichen for an engineering, procurement, and construction contract for a new linen yarn project in Egypt. This agreement, valued at RMB72,000,000, includes a contract price and an incentive bonus. The project involves sub-contracts with Hangzhou Lixuan and Haichen Egypt, focusing on procurement and construction management. The transaction is classified as discloseable under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring specific reporting and announcement obligations.

