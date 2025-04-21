Kingboard Laminates Holdings Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Kingboard Laminates Holdings ( (HK:1888) ) has issued an announcement.

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for May 26, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will cover several key resolutions, including the approval of audited financial statements, declaration of dividends, re-election of directors, and authorization of directors’ remuneration. Additionally, the board seeks approval to allot and issue shares, with limitations on the aggregate nominal amount of share capital to be allotted.

