Kingboard Holdings Projects Over 70% Profit Surge for H1 2025

Kingboard Holdings ( (HK:0148) ) has shared an update.

Kingboard Holdings Limited has announced a positive profit alert, expecting a net profit increase of over 70% for the first half of 2025, amounting to more than HK$2.56 billion. This significant growth is primarily driven by improved performance in its investment, laminates, and PCBs business segments, though the figures are preliminary and subject to final adjustments.

More about Kingboard Holdings

Kingboard Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in various segments including investment, laminates, and PCBs. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,504,303

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$28.32B

