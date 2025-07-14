King Wan Corporation Secures S$28.3 Million in New Contracts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from King Wan Corporation Limited ( (SG:554) ) is now available.

King Wan Corporation Limited has secured new M&E contracts valued at approximately S$28.3 million, covering projects such as sanitary installations for residential developments and air-conditioning systems for a food factory. These projects, expected to complete by 2028, are not anticipated to significantly impact the company’s earnings per share or net tangible assets for the financial year ending March 2026.

More about King Wan Corporation Limited

King Wan Corporation Limited is a Singapore-based integrated building services company specializing in Mechanical and Electrical (M&E) engineering services for the building and construction industry. The company also provides rental services for mobile chemical lavatories and ancillary facilities for construction sites and public events. Additionally, King Wan maintains an investment portfolio in property development across China and Thailand.

Average Trading Volume: 2,700,296

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$27.24M



