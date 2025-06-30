King International Faces Delay in 2025 Annual Results Publication

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Life Healthcare Group ( (HK:0928) ) has provided an update.

King International Investment Limited has announced a delay in the publication of its 2025 Annual Results due to pending audit processes and lack of financial information from its subsidiaries. The company plans to deconsolidate these subsidiaries, which are not expected to significantly impact its overall financial health. As a result, the board meeting to approve the results is postponed, and trading of the company’s securities may be suspended until the results are published, expected by mid-July 2025.

King International Investment Limited, formerly known as Life Healthcare Group Limited, is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates with its subsidiaries in various sectors. The company’s market focus includes investment and management of its subsidiaries, which are involved in diverse industries.

