King Fook Holdings Announces Annual General Meeting and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from King Fook Holdings Limited ( (HK:0280) ) is now available.

King Fook Holdings Limited has announced its annual general meeting to be held on September 4, 2025, where key resolutions will be discussed, including the adoption of financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, election of directors, and appointment of auditors. The meeting will also address resolutions related to the issuance of additional shares, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

More about King Fook Holdings Limited

King Fook Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, primarily involved in the jewelry and luxury goods industry. The company focuses on offering high-quality jewelry products and related services to its clientele.

Average Trading Volume: 1,328,555

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$404.6M

For an in-depth examination of 0280 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue