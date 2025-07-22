Kinergy Corporation Issues Profit Warning for First Half of 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Kinergy Corporation Ltd. ( (HK:3302) ) is now available.

Kinergy Corporation Ltd., a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has issued a profit warning for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The company anticipates a net loss of approximately S$3.4 million, contrasting with a net profit of S$2.9 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the absence of a one-off income recorded in the previous period. The interim results are still being finalized and may be subject to adjustments.

More about Kinergy Corporation Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 398,347

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$122.4M

For a thorough assessment of 3302 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue