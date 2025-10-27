Kinatico Limited Announces Director Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CV Check Ltd ( (AU:KYP) ) has shared an update.

Kinatico Limited has announced the resignation of Oliver William Stewart as a director, effective October 24, 2025. Stewart held interests in securities through trusts, including 2,668,000 ordinary shares via the Stewart Family Trust and 650,000 ordinary shares through OMFGDT Family Super. This change in directorship may impact the company’s governance structure and could have implications for stakeholders, particularly those associated with the Stewart Family Trust and OMFGDT Family Super.

