Kin Shing Holdings Reports Decreased Revenue and Losses for 2025

Kin Shing Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1630) ) just unveiled an update.

Kin Shing Holdings Limited announced its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2025, reporting a significant decrease in revenue from HK$1,244,556,000 in 2024 to HK$878,762,000 in 2025. The company also reported a net loss of HK$9,460,000 for the year, a reduction from the previous year’s loss of HK$43,810,000. Despite the decrease in revenue and continued losses, the company managed to reduce its impairment losses and administrative expenses, which may indicate efforts to streamline operations and improve financial health.

More about Kin Shing Holdings Ltd.

Kin Shing Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating primarily in the construction industry. The company focuses on providing construction services and has a market presence in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 667,076

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$61.5M

