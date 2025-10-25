Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s Earnings Call Highlights

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s Earnings Call Highlights

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s Earnings Call Highlights

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (ADR) ((KCDMY)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s recent earnings call painted a mixed picture, highlighting both achievements and challenges. The company reported growth in sales and cost savings, maintaining a robust balance sheet. However, it faced declining exports, increased costs, and a cautious consumer environment. The company’s innovation and share repurchase program signal potential for future growth, yet current economic conditions present significant hurdles.

Net Sales Growth

The company reported net sales of MXN 13.4 billion for the quarter, marking a 2% increase from the previous year. Consumer products saw a notable growth of 5%, driven by a 1% increase in volume and a 4% improvement in price/mix.

Cost Reduction Success

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s cost reduction initiatives were successful, yielding approximately MXN 500 million in savings. These savings were primarily achieved through sourcing, materials improvement, and process efficiencies.

Strong Balance Sheet

The company’s financial health remains strong, with a cash position of MXN 11 billion and no debt maturing for the rest of the year. The net debt-to-EBITDA ratio stands at 1x, and EBITDA to net interest coverage is 10x, underscoring financial stability.

Share Repurchase Program

The company repurchased nearly 50 million shares, representing about 1.5% of shares outstanding. This move contributed to a total payout to shareholders of approximately 7%.

Innovation Driving Volume Growth

Innovation in product lines such as diapers, tissue, and economic products like Vogue has led to market share gains and increased consumer acceptance, driving volume growth.

Exports Decline

Exports decreased by 15%, significantly impacted by a 32% drop in hard rolled sales. However, finished products experienced a 7% growth, partially offsetting the decline.

Higher Cost of Goods Sold

The cost of goods sold rose by 3%, influenced by higher raw material prices and unfavorable foreign exchange impacts, presenting a challenge to the company’s profitability.

Decreased Operating Profit

Operating profit saw a 4% decline, with EBITDA decreasing by 3%. The operating margin was recorded at 21.3%, while the EBITDA margin stood at 25%.

Increased Financing Costs

Financing costs increased to MXN 404 million from MXN 287 million the previous year, with net interest expenses rising to MXN 401 million.

Weak Consumer Environment

The consumer environment remains weak, characterized by increased uncertainty, job growth deceleration, and a slowdown in remittances, impacting overall economic growth.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Kimberly-Clark de Mexico anticipates improved margins due to favorable raw material prices and a stronger peso, despite the challenging consumer environment. The company remains optimistic about its ability to navigate these challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities.

In summary, Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s earnings call reflects a balanced view of achievements and challenges. While the company has made significant strides in sales growth and cost savings, it continues to face economic headwinds. The focus on innovation and shareholder returns provides a positive outlook, yet the current market conditions require cautious optimism.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement