Kimberly Clark Announces Departure of Chief Digital Officer

Kimberly Clark ( (KMB) ) has provided an announcement.

On November 6, 2025, Kimberly Clark announced the departure of Zackery Hicks, the Chief Digital and Technology Officer, effective March 31, 2026. Hicks will leave the company to pursue other opportunities and will receive compensation and benefits as per the company’s Severance Pay Plan.

Spark’s Take on KMB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KMB is a Neutral.

Kimberly Clark’s overall stock score reflects a mixed outlook. The company’s strong cash flow generation and strategic growth initiatives are positive factors. However, the bearish technical indicators and high leverage on the balance sheet present significant risks. The valuation is fair, and the attractive dividend yield provides some support for the stock.

More about Kimberly Clark

Average Trading Volume: 3,400,510

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $33.2B

