Kimbell Royalty Partners Q2 2025 Financial Results

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( (KRP) ) has shared an update.

On August 7, 2025, Kimbell Royalty Partners announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting a run-rate daily production of 25,355 Boe/d and revenues of $74.7 million. The company declared a cash distribution of $0.38 per common unit and plans to use 25% of its cash available for distribution to reduce outstanding borrowings. Kimbell’s active rig count remained strong, representing 17% of the U.S. land rig market share, despite a general slowdown in drilling activity. The company also highlighted operational discipline with cash G&A per BOE below guidance, and an increase in net DUCs, particularly in the Permian Basin, which supports future production resilience.

The most recent analyst rating on (KRP) stock is a Buy with a $23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kimbell Royalty Partners stock, see the KRP Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KRP is a Outperform.

Kimbell Royalty Partners shows strong technical momentum and a positive outlook from the recent earnings call, which significantly boosts its score. However, the negative P/E ratio and profitability challenges weigh on the overall valuation, while the high dividend yield offers some compensation for the risks.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests, managing over 131,000 gross wells across 28 states in the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 553,280

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.82B

