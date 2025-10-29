Kilroy Realty Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Kilroy Realty ( (KRC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kilroy Realty presented to its investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a leading U.S. real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in office, life science, and mixed-use projects, with a strong focus on sustainability and innovation across major markets including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Diego, and Austin.

In its latest earnings report, Kilroy Realty Corporation announced a robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting significant leasing activity and strategic capital recycling initiatives. The company reported a notable increase in net income, driven by strong leasing momentum and successful property transactions.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included revenues of $279.7 million, a slight decrease from the previous year, but net income available to common stockholders surged to $156.2 million from $52.4 million. Funds from operations (FFO) were reported at $130.6 million, reflecting a slight decline from the previous year. The company achieved significant leasing activity with approximately 552,000 square feet of leases signed, including major deals at Kilroy Oyster Point Phase 2.

Kilroy also completed strategic acquisitions and dispositions, including the purchase of Maple Plaza in Los Angeles and the sale of a Silicon Valley campus, enhancing its portfolio’s value. The company maintained a stable balance sheet with strategic debt management and declared a regular quarterly dividend, underscoring its commitment to shareholder returns.

Looking ahead, Kilroy Realty Corporation remains optimistic about its growth prospects, with expectations to exceed leasing goals and continued focus on sustainability and innovation in its real estate operations. The management’s updated guidance reflects confidence in achieving strong financial performance for the full year 2025.

