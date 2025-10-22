Kier Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Kier Group plc ( (GB:KIE) ) is now available.

Kier Group plc announced the purchase of 72,123 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, initiated in January 2025. This transaction, executed through Peel Hunt LLP, is part of Kier’s strategy to manage its capital structure, with the purchased shares intended to be held in treasury. The buyback program has seen a total of 7,372,744 shares repurchased, reflecting Kier’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its financial framework.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KIE) stock is a Buy with a £258.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kier Group plc stock, see the GB:KIE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:KIE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KIE is a Outperform.

Kier Group plc’s strong technical momentum and positive earnings call are the most significant factors driving the score. Financial performance is solid, though high leverage remains a concern. Valuation is fair, with a reasonable P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:KIE stock, click here.

More about Kier Group plc

Kier Group plc is a leading UK infrastructure services, construction, and property group. The company specializes in providing design and build capabilities, leveraging the expertise and intellectual capital of its workforce to manage and integrate all aspects of a project.

Average Trading Volume: 1,653,970

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £939.8M

See more data about KIE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue