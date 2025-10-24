Khoon Group’s Auditor RSM Hong Kong to Retire Amid Sanctions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Khoon Group Limited ( (HK:0924) ) has shared an update.

Khoon Group Limited has announced the retirement of its auditor, RSM Hong Kong, effective from the conclusion of its annual general meeting in December 2025. The decision follows sanctions imposed on Mr. Chen Zhi, a controlling shareholder, by the U.S. and U.K. authorities, leading RSM to conclude that continued association with Khoon Group is inappropriate due to ethical conflicts. The company is actively seeking a new auditor to fill the vacancy.

More about Khoon Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 445,028

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$159M

For a thorough assessment of 0924 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue