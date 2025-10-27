KGL Resources Schedules 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from KGL Resources Limited ( (AU:KGL) ) is now available.

KGL Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Brisbane, Queensland. Shareholders are encouraged to attend in person or appoint a proxy, with all voting to be conducted by poll. The company has opted not to send hard copies of the Notice of Meeting, instead making it available online. This move reflects a shift towards digital communication and may impact shareholder engagement strategies.

More about KGL Resources Limited

KGL Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the production and exploration of copper, with a market focus on enhancing its resource base and operational capabilities.

YTD Price Performance: 75.53%

Average Trading Volume: 1,271,711

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$114.2M

