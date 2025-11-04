Kforce Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Performance

Kforce ( (KFRC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kforce presented to its investors.

Kforce Inc. is a solutions firm specializing in technology, finance and accounting, and other professional staffing services, known for empowering companies to achieve digital transformation through tailored solutions and expert teams. In the third quarter of 2025, Kforce reported revenue of $332.6 million and an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63, surpassing expectations in both its Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. Despite a slight sequential revenue decline of 0.5%, the company showed resilience with a 6.8% increase in EPS from the previous quarter. Key financial highlights include a gross profit margin of 27.7% and an operating margin of 4.5%, with the company returning $16.2 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. The board’s decision to increase the share buyback authorization to $100 million underscores confidence in the firm’s financial health. Looking ahead, Kforce anticipates sequential billing day growth in its Technology and FA businesses in the fourth quarter, with projected revenue between $326 million and $334 million and EPS ranging from $0.43 to $0.51.

