KFM Kingdom Holdings Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

An announcement from KFM Kingdom Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3816) ) is now available.

KFM Kingdom Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 21, 2025, in Hong Kong. During the AGM, shareholders will address several key resolutions, including the approval of the company’s audited financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, the re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of the company’s auditor. Additionally, the meeting will consider authorizing the directors to manage the issuance and allotment of shares under specific conditions. These resolutions are crucial for the company’s governance and future strategic planning.

