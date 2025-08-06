Keystone Realtors Releases Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Keystone Realtors Ltd. ( (IN:RUSTOMJEE) ) has shared an announcement.

Keystone Realtors Limited has announced the publication of its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This disclosure is in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s regulations, and it is intended to inform shareholders and stakeholders about the company’s financial performance. The announcement could impact the company’s market positioning by providing transparency and potentially influencing investor confidence.

More about Keystone Realtors Ltd.

Keystone Realtors Limited operates in the real estate industry, primarily focusing on residential and commercial property development. The company is known for its brand ‘Rustomjee’ and is based in Mumbai, India.

Average Trading Volume: 3,462

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 78.42B INR

Find detailed analytics on RUSTOMJEE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue