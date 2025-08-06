Keystone Law Group to Announce Half-Year Results and Engage Investors

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Keystone Law Group Plc ( (GB:KEYS) ) has provided an announcement.

Keystone Law Group Plc announced it will release its financial results for the six months ended 31 July 2025 on 23 September 2025. The company will host a virtual analyst briefing and a separate presentation for retail investors, highlighting its commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders. This announcement underscores Keystone’s strategic focus on leveraging its tech-enabled platform to maintain its competitive edge in the legal industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KEYS) stock is a Buy with a £725.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Keystone Law Group Plc stock, see the GB:KEYS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:KEYS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KEYS is a Outperform.

Keystone Law Group Plc’s strong financial performance and recent corporate events are the most significant factors supporting its stock score. The company’s consistent revenue growth, efficient cash flow management, and strategic shareholder alignment through corporate events reinforce its market position. While the P/E ratio suggests a high valuation, the solid dividend yield compensates for this, making the stock appealing. Technical indicators show a stable trend, supporting a balanced outlook.

More about Keystone Law Group Plc

Keystone Law Group Plc is a premier tech-enabled platform law firm ranked within the UK Top 100. It operates in a £12bn addressable market, providing conventional legal services through a unique platform model that offers lawyers freedom, flexibility, and autonomy. The firm supports over 450 self-employed Principal lawyers across 20 service areas and more than 50 industry sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 41,425

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £196.3M

