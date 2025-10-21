Keyne Ltd. Faces Listing Cancellation Amid Compliance Issues

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Keyne Ltd. ( (HK:0009) ) has provided an update.

Keyne Ltd. has announced that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Committee has decided to cancel its listing due to several compliance issues, including failure to publish interim results and unresolved disclaimer opinions on past annual results. The company is seeking a review of this decision and has suspended trading of its shares since April 2024. The outcome of the review could significantly impact the company’s operations and its stakeholders.

More about Keyne Ltd.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$46.39M

