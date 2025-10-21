Keyne Ltd Announces Withdrawal of Winding-Up Petition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Keyne Ltd. ( (HK:0009) ) has issued an update.

Keyne Ltd, a company incorporated in Bermuda, has announced the withdrawal of a winding-up petition against it, following a court order from the High Court. The hearing scheduled for October 15, 2025, has been vacated. Despite this development, trading in the company’s shares remains suspended on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since April 2, 2024, and will continue to be so until further notice. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

