Keybridge Capital Announces Director Departure

Keybridge Capital Limited ( (AU:KBC) ) has issued an update.

Keybridge Capital Limited has announced the cessation of Nicholas Francis John Bolton as a director, effective February 10, 2025. The notice details Bolton’s interests in securities, including 3,420,862 ordinary shares and 5,500,000 employee shares, as well as 1,273,036 ordinary shares registered to the trustees for the NFJB Superfund, where he is a beneficiary. This change in directorship may impact the company’s governance and strategic direction, influencing stakeholders’ perspectives on leadership stability.

