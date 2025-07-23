Keybridge Capital Announces Director Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Keybridge Capital Limited ( (AU:KBC) ) is now available.

Keybridge Capital Limited announced that John Dean Patton has ceased to be a director as of February 10, 2025. The notice details Patton’s relevant interests in securities, including holdings through Wairoa Nominees Pty Ltd and his spouse, Rachel Patton, totaling 348,641 ordinary shares. This change in directorship may impact the company’s governance and strategic direction.

Keybridge Capital Limited is a company involved in capital investment and asset management, focusing on generating returns through strategic investments and financial management.

