Kerry Group Advances €300 Million Share Buyback Program

Kerry Group plc ( (GB:KYGA) ) has issued an update.

Kerry Group plc has announced the repurchase of 21,029 of its A ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which aims to repurchase shares worth up to €300 million by February 2026. This strategic move is part of Kerry’s efforts to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, reflecting confidence in its financial health and future growth prospects.

More about Kerry Group plc

Kerry Group plc operates in the food and beverage industry, focusing on the development and production of taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The company is known for its innovative approach to food ingredients and flavors, catering to a global market with a diverse range of products.

